TN Rep. proposes bill that requires schools to base student sports eligibility on birth certificate gender

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A new bill has been proposed by a Tennessee Representative that would require schools to determine student-athletes’ eligibility in sports on the gender printed on their birth certificates.

The Tennessee General Assembly’s website says House Bill 1572 was introduced by Representative Bruce Griffey of the 75th District.

As introduced, the bill requires both elementary and secondary schools that receive public funding to require student-athletes to participate in school-sanctioned sports based on the biological sex indicated on their birth certificates.

The bill provides for the cessation and restoration of the school’s public funding.

It also establishes a civil penalty of not more than $10,000 if the legislation were to be violated.

HB 1572 requires a public official to vacate office for taking certain actions contrary to the bill.

The bill was filed for introduction on Monday, December 9.

Representative Griffey is a former Assistant Attorney General for Tennessee.