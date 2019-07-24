TN Rep. Cameron Sexton of Crossville named Republican nominee for TN House Speaker

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Representative Cameron Sexton, who represents Tennessee House District 25, has been chosen as the Republican nominee for the Tennessee Speaker of the House.

News Channel 11’s sister station, WKRN in Nashville, covered the Caucus meeting.

Speaker nominee for TN House Repubs is Cameron Sexton @WKRN — Chris Bundgaard (@bundgaard2) July 24, 2019

Sexton received the most votes out of the six total candidates, one of which was Rep. Matthew Hill of Jonesborough.

Now to potentially final round of TN House speaker nominee vote between Reps Curtis Johnson and Cameron Sexton. Rep Hill drops out by rule after 3rd round because he finished with the lowest vote of theee candidates. Johnson 23 votes in round 3, Sexton 27 and Hill 20. @WKRN — Chris Bundgaard (@bundgaard2) July 24, 2019

“Unfortunately we came up four votes short in the third round,” Rep. Hill told News Channel 11. “I am thankful for the support of my family, friends, and colleagues who supported me during this Speakers race. I congratulate Rep. Cameron Sexton on becoming the Republican nominee for Speaker. I remain 100% committed to working for the families of Washington County as their State Representative.”

According to the TN House GOP’s website, Sexton is the House Republican Caucus Chairman for the 111th Tennessee General Assembly.