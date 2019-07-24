TN Rep. Cameron Sexton of Crossville named Republican nominee for TN House Speaker

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Representative Cameron Sexton, who represents Tennessee House District 25, has been chosen as the Republican nominee for the Tennessee Speaker of the House.
News Channel 11’s sister station, WKRN in Nashville, covered the Caucus meeting.
Sexton received the most votes out of the six total candidates, one of which was Rep. Matthew Hill of Jonesborough.
“Unfortunately we came up four votes short in the third round,” Rep. Hill told News Channel 11. “I am thankful for the support of my family, friends, and colleagues who supported me during this Speakers race. I congratulate Rep. Cameron Sexton on becoming the Republican nominee for Speaker. I remain 100% committed to working for the families of Washington County as their State Representative.”
According to the TN House GOP’s website, Sexton is the House Republican Caucus Chairman for the 111th Tennessee General Assembly.