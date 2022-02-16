TENNESSEE (WJHL) – Despite decreasing participation, the State of Tennessee’s Comptroller’s Office says that the Tennessee Reconnect program is showing signs of success.

Tennessee Reconnect is a program that was started by Governor Bill Haslam in 2017 as part of the Drive to 55 initiative. The program allows adults without a college degree to attend community college free of tuition or mandatory fees.

The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office said that despite the decline in participation, analysts believe that Tennessee is on track to meet the Drive for 55 goals, even if changes must be made to stay on track.

The Governor’s Drive to 55 initiative’s main goal is for 55% of Tennesseans to hold a college degree or certificate by 2025, according to the Tennessee Board of Regents website.

During the 2020-2021 school year, more than 11,600 adults received funding from the program, but over the three previous years, that number has declined by 46%, according to the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office.

According to the office’s research, one in four students lost their grants because they were not meeting requirements, such as failing to maintain the minimum of six credit hours per semester.

Even though the program covers the majority of the cost for students to attend a community college, some participants are surprised to find that they will need to pay $400 per semester on average for additional expenses such as books, supplies and more.