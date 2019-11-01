TN Promise deadline Nov. 1; TN Achieves in need of mentors

TENNESSEE (WJHL) – Friday marks an important deadline for Tennessee high schoolers wanting to go to college.

High schoolers who wish to pursue higher education must turn in their Tennessee Promise applications on November 1.

The scholarship offers free tuition to in-state community colleges.

Meanwhile, TN Achieves says it still needs hundreds of mentors to help students get into college.

They help with things like filling out federal student aid forms, college applications and signing up for classes.

New numbers Friday morning show some of the Tri-Cities areas in the biggest need of mentors: Sullivan County at 96, Washington County at 69 and Greene County at 60.

You can apply by going to TNachieves.org.