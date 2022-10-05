NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee’s state veterinarian lifted several restrictions on the poultry industry on Wednesday, declaring an outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in Obion County stopped.

“The coordinated response to stop the spread of HPAI in this area worked,” State Veterinarian Dr. Samantha Beaty said. “But we can’t let our guard down.”

Beaty lifted a ban on poultry shows, exhibitions and sales throughout the state, but left a quarantine of the affected flock in place.

“We are grateful to our animal health technicians, the poultry industry, backyard flock owners, and our partners for working together to protect our state’s birds,” Beaty said. “Still, HPAI is highly transmissible and we strongly encourage poultry owners to continue doing all they can to ensure good health in their flocks.”

While Dr. Beaty said the risk of transmission of avian flu from poultry to humans is low, no contaminated birds were allowed to enter the food supply.

Farmers with poultry flocks are encouraged to continue monitoring their animals for potential disease and follow federal guidelines on poultry health.