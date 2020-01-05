TN Lottery winners reported in Shelby and Crockett Counties

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Thousands of lottery winners have been reported across the state this weekend, according to a press release from the Tennessee Lottery.

The winners include a $50,000 Powerball winner in Bells in Crockett County and a Tennessee Cash player in Lakeland in Shelby County who won $27,422 by matching five of five numbers without the Cash Ball.

The first player won by matching four numbers plus the Powerball. The winning ticket was purchased at Fill & Go, 6022 Hwy. 412 S. in Bells, the release said.

According to the release, the Tennessee Cash winning ticket was purchased at Canada Rd. Food & Fuel, 3665 Canada Rd. in Lakeland.

