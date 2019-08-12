TN lawmakers to discuss controversial heartbeat bill in two-day summer study

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee lawmakers are set to take another look at the controversial heartbeat bill in a summer study.

The bill bans abortions as soon as a heartbeat is detected, which could come as early as six weeks into pregnancy.

The two-day summer study will focus on what aspects Tennessee might consider for the legislation.

The Senate Judiciary Committee will also hear supporting testimony.

Without any recommendation of the re-written bill, it is unlikely the bill will go into effect for the 2020 legislative session.