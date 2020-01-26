TN lawmakers propose ‘Red Flag’ bills in General Assembly

TENNESSEE (WJHL) — A pair of lawmakers have proposed bills that would have Tennessee join a coalition of states with “Red Flag” laws for gun owners, or people looking to buy a gun.

Sen. Sara Kyle (D – Memphis) and Rep. Gloria Johnson (D – Knoxville) have proposed legislation that, according to the General Assembly website, “allows a court to issue an emergency protection order upon a finding that a person poses an imminent risk of harm to the person or others if allowed to purchase or possess a firearm; authorizes a family member, household member, intimate partner, or law enforcement officer to petition for such an order.”

SB 1807 made it’s way through the Senate on first consideration while HB 1873 was introduced last week.

No other actions have been taken on the bills at this time.

This comes after the Virginia Senate passed it’s own “Red Flag” legislation last week. You can read more about that bill below.

