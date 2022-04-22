NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee lawmakers have finalized a $52.8 billion spending plan for the upcoming year.

It includes squeaking through $500 million in bonds to help pay for a Tennessee Titans stadium, as well as more money for education and law enforcement.

The budget completed Thursday now goes to Republican Gov. Bill Lee. He’s expected to sign off on the plan even after the GOP-controlled General Assembly included a contentious sentencing legislation that at times clashed with the governor’s administration.

In total, lawmakers approved approximately $300 million in tax cuts. Yet the Republican-supermajority Legislature rebuffed attempts from Democrats to include more funding for such things as teacher pay and state employee salaries.