TN lawmaker contemplates hot car death prevention

TENNESSEE (WJHL/WREG) – The current cold temperatures aren’t stopping one Tennessee lawmaker from thinking ahead to summer.

Each year, multiple children die from accidentally being left inside a hot car.

Maury County Rep. Scott Cepicky is sharing a simple idea that he thinks can be a life-saving reminder.

He’s proposing to use placards with words like “baby on board” or “baby in back” that can be put on a vehicle’s front seat rearview mirror.

“So, as a parent when I go to get the key out, I will see that facing me, ‘Where’s the baby?’ and then when the public walks by they will see baby in the back seat,” he said.

The lawmaker hopes unspent money in this year’s state budget would cover an estimated $156,000 for printing a million placards distributed statewide.

It would require executive action from Gov. Bill Lee.