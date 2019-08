This booking photo released by the Tennessee Department of Corrections shows Stephen West. The Tennessee death row inmate is asking Gov. Bill Lee to spare his life, maintaining that he didn’t actually kill a mother or her daughter three decades ago. West’s clemency application says his co-defendant, then-17-year-old Ronnie Martin, stabbed both people to death. His execution is slated for Aug. 15. Martin is serving a life sentence and is eligible for parole in 2030. (Tennessee Department of Corrections via AP)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A prisoner facing execution has chosen electrocution as his method of execution.

According to a release from the Tennessee Department of Correction, Stephen West has requested to be electrocuted instead of receiving lethal injection.

The release says Tennnessee law allows offenders who committed their crimes prior to January 1, 1999 can choose between lethal injection and electrocution as their method of execution.