TN House Speaker Pro Tem Dunn not seeking re-election

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The longest-serving Republican member in the Tennessee House said today he’ won’t seek re-election in 2020.

Knoxville Representative Bill Dunn has been one of the most conservative voices in the Tennessee General Assembly since he was first elected in 1994.

He is currently Speaker Pro Tempore which is the second-ranking member of the Tennessee House of Representatives.

He recently was acting Speaker of the House after former Speaker Glen Casada resigned August 2nd amid numerous allegations including sending sexist texts.

“After the 2019 session was over, and we had passed Educational Savings Accounts (school voucher) legislation, as well as one of the most pro-life measures in the country, House Bill 1029, I decided it was the right time to conclude my public service on a high note.” said Rep. Dunn in a press release.

Dunn indicated in the release that “he wanted to go ahead and make his plans known so that those interested in running for the seat could start making their own plans.”

The Knoxville lawmaker who made a living as a tree trimmer was also known for having one of the driest wits in the legislature.

He has often said that his Monday routine for several months a year meant “coming out of the trees, putting on a suit and driving to Nashville” for the evening legislative session.