NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Legislation that would allow retired teachers to return to classrooms for longer periods of time without losing their retirement benefits sailed through the Tennessee House on Monday.

Tennessee state representatives unanimously approved House Bill 2783 by Rep. Rebecca Alexander (R–Jonesborough).

“Basically what this does is allow retired teachers to go back into the classroom and bus drivers to go back onto the bus, where we so need desperately to have those people in the classroom and on the bus,” Alexander said from the House floor. “So it allows that to happen without hurting their retirement.”

If the legislation becomes law, retired members of the Tennessee Consolidated Retirement System, or TCRS, may be reemployed as a grade school teacher, substitute teacher, or school bus driver for one-year terms. Currently, retirees are only allowed to return for 120 days.

During their reemployment, retirees would receive 70% of their normal retirement benefits in addition to their pay from the school.

The Senate version of the bill was recommended for passage by a committee last week. It awaits approval by the full Senate.