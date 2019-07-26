TN high school booster club treasurer admits to stealing over $20,000

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The former treasurer of a Shelby County high school’s football booster club has admitted to stealing over $20,000 in 2018.

According to a release from the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office, Valerie Baker was indicted after an investigation revealed she had used the Houston High School Football Booster Club’s debit card to withdraw cash, make purchases without authorization and pay off her personal car loan.

The release says Baker also wrote payable to cash checks from the booster club and then used them herself.

The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office says Baker stole at least $20,112 in 2018.

The investigation started after suspicious withdrawals made by Baker were noticed by the booster club’s president, who then reported it to the Comptroller’s Office.

“It is fortunate the club president noticed this activity and reported it,” said Comptroller Justin P. Wilson. “However, it’s important that controls are put in place to prevent theft before it occurs. Financial responsibilities must be shared by multiple individuals to provide appropriate oversight and accounting.”

Baker was indicted on July 2019 by the Shelby County Grand Jury on one count of theft over $10,000 and one count of forgery under $2,500.