TN Gov. Lee sets aside statewide day of prayer, fasting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee governor Bill Lee said he is setting aside one day next month as an official day of prayer and fasting for the state.

He is inviting all Tennesseans to join him and his wife on Oct. 10.

Governor Lee said he got the idea after touring the state and learning how people were praying for him.

“Maria and I will take the day for prayers of healing prayers of forgiveness, prayers of thanksgiving and prayers of hope for our state,” said Gov. Lee.

May 2 is the National Day of Prayer, observed across the country.