NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee General Assembly has canceled all meetings for the remainder of the week as snow continues to fall in Nashville and Middle Tennessee.

Tennessee Lt. Gov. Randy McNally (R-Oak Ridge) issued the following statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, on behalf of House Speaker Cameron Sexton (R-Crossville) and himself.

“Due to the extreme weather, dangerous temperatures, and resulting treacherous road conditions, we have decided to close the Cordell Hull Building and cancel all official legislative meetings for the rest of the week. We ask that all Tennesseans stay warm, stay safe, and avoid any unnecessary travel. The General Assembly will resume business on Monday, Jan. 22.“

To see a list of closures in the Tri-Cities region, click here.