NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee gas prices have, yet again, risen to a new record-high after a 24-cent increase last week.

According to a release from AAA, the Tennessee gas price average is now $4.11 — an 85-cent raise from a month ago.

AAA spokeswoman Megan Cooper believes another increase is probable amid the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

“After rising to record-high prices in Tennessee on Friday, the state gas price average held steady over the weekend,” said Cooper. “It’s too early to tell if this trend will continue, however, as fuel prices remain extremely volatile. Any further disruptions or escalations in the current crisis in Ukraine, or any large jumps in crude oil pricing could cause prices at the pump to surge upward.”

Only 24% of fuel stations in Tennessee have prices below $4. The lowest 10% of these stations are offering $3.93 for regular unleaded gas.

Conversely, 10% of Tennessee’s statewide population is paying $4.32 — a $0.39 difference between costs.

Tennessee’s most expensive metro markets include Knoxville ($4.16 per gallon), Morristown ($4.16 per gallon) and Nashville ($4.14 per gallon).