TN: Dozens of COVID-hit hospitals not taking transfers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s top health official says dozens of hospitals in the state have stopped taking transfer patients because they are already overwhelmed during one of the nation’s worst recent outbreaks of COVID-19.

Tennessee Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey said hospitalizations and deaths continue to be at a “critical stage” in the state now dealing with a post-Thanksgiving surge.

Officials have pleaded with the public not to gather with other households indoors for Christmas and New Year’s and to wear a mask, which is required in public in some counties at the discretion of local officials, but GOP Gov. Bill Lee has not mandated the practice statewide.