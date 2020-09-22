TN Dept. of Health warns against scam that ‘spoofs’ department’s main telephone number

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Department of Health is warning all Tennesseans to be wary after learning of a scam that hijacks the department’s main telephone number.

According to a tweet from TDH, the scammers have “spoofed” the department’s main telephone number to appear as if they are the callers.

TDH reminds the public that they will not leave messages about health information.

TDH will also not ask people for financial or insurance information, according to a tweet.

If you have any questions or concerns regarding this scam, you are encouraged to contact local law enforcement.

TDH warned in the tweet thread to never give personal information out over the phone with a stranger.

Anyone who believes they may have been a victim of this scam is urged to report it by calling the Tennessee Division of Consumer Affairs at 1-800-342-8385 or 615-741-4737 or to file a complaint online by clicking here.