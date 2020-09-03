TN Dept. of Education to launch dashboard regarding schools and COVID-19 cases next week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)- In just a matter of days, there will be a new way for parents and administrators to track COVID-19 cases in school districts across the state of Tennessee.

The Tennessee Department of Education’s ‘COVID-19 District Information Dashboard’ is set to launch next week as the final two districts in the state begin the new school year on September 8.

Source: TN Dept. of Education

The release says in part, “At the district level, the dashboard will provide district-reported information on the number of new positive COVID-19 cases amongst students, the number of new positive COVID-19 cases amongst staff, and the primary operating model for schools within the district, including the number of schools conducting in-person learning, the number of schools conducting remote learning, and the number of schools utilizing a hybrid approach for instruction.”

Source: TN Dept. of Education

One the dashboard is active, people looking for the information will be able to see it through either a map view or a menu view.

There was no specific date given for the launch of this new dashboard, rather officials said in the release, “next week.”

145 of the state’s 147 school districts have started the school year. The remaining two districts will start September 8.

You can watch the entire news briefing on our WJHL Facebook page below.

