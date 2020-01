(WJHL)- Officials with the Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance are asking people to be on the lookout for a viral and dangerous TikTok challenge.

Officials warned on social media Friday that the viral “penny challenge” is dangerous and could potentially result in criminal charges being filed.

The challenge involved using a phone charger plug, a wall outlet, and a penny.

Authorities advised that if you know someone thinking about doing the challenge, to tell an adult immediately.