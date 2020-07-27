TN Dept. of Agriculture warning residents to not plant, handle unordered seeds in mail

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Department of Agriculture is warning Tennesseans about unordered seeds that may be appearing in their mail.

According to a post from TDOA, the seeds in the mail are from other countries.

TDOA says imported plant materials undergo “rigorous testing and inspection to ensure they are not carrying any plant disease or pests and do not pose any threat to our environment.”

Tennesseans are warned not to plant or handle the seeds if they arrive in the mail.

The post says the seeds should be sealed in two plastic sandwich bags and held onto until TDOA receives guidance from the USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service.

If you receive seeds of this nature in the mail, you can report them to APHIS by clicking here.

The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services issued a similar warning on Friday as seeds arrived in the mailboxes of Virginians.