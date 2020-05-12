TN budget outlook: ‘It’s not going to be pretty’ and ‘everything is on the table’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — “Its not going to be pretty” and “everything is on the table.”

These were descriptions of the state’s budget picture Tuesday from Tennessee’s Capitol Hill that came as Gov. Bill Lee expressed frustration with federal stimulus money.

“Its not going to be pretty,” said new state finance commissioner this morning about the state budget as new revenue figures were announced. “There’s no question about it.”

Commissioner Butch Ely outlined the key numbers of the COVID-19 impact on falling revenues.

They fell by nearly 40 percent which was $694 million less than what was estimated for the state budget.

State revenues reported for April are actually figures taken in March, but they show overall state revenues

Making the ugly prettier falls on key capitol hill figures like the Tennessee Senate Majority Leader Jack Johnson.

He will remind people first about where the state budget gets its money.

“We derive the bulk of our revenue from sales taxes and when businesses are shut down they are not generating sales taxes,” Sen. Johnson said.

When those taxes are way down, huge shortfalls appear in the state budget where money was going to be spent.

Education, transportation, and healthcare could all be affected.

“Everything is on the table at this point,” added Sen. Johnson. “Nothing is sacred at this point when we have a budget situation like we are in right now.”

Where to cut and what money is available to spend are what state lawmakers face in a few weeks.

It’s a critical question that Gov. Lee addressed Tuesday morning in his group dealing with where potentially $5 billion in federal stimulus money for Tennessee could go to the state.

“One of the pieces of guidance that has not been made clear and there is still a lot of conversation around that – governors like myself are pushing very hard for expanded leniency on how we use this money,” he told his bipartisan group aimed at accounting for the federal stimulus funds.

