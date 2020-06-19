TN Board of Regents: No tuition, fee increase for community and technical colleges for 2020-2021 school year

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)- The Tennessee Board of Regents voted on Friday to not increase tuition and fees at the state’s public community colleges and colleges of applied technology for the upcoming school year.

According to a release from TBR, the decision was unanimous to keep tuition and fees at their current costs for the upcoming 2020-2021 school year.

The release says due to the strain of the COVID-19 pandemic, the board elected to see its first year without a cost increase at its 13 community colleges since 1991.

TBR also governs Tennessee’s 27 colleges of applied technology, who have seen cost increases each year since 2013 up until this point.

“We recognize the economic hardships that many students and their families may be experiencing during this economic downturn and we want to do our part to keep higher education affordable at a time when Tennesseans need us the most,” said Board of Regents Vice Chair Emily J. Reynolds.

Locally, students at TCAT Elizabethton will not see an increase in tuition or fees for the upcoming school year following the vote by TBR.

