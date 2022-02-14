NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee lawmakers are considering extending the state’s sales tax holiday on gun safety items through next year.

In 2021, the General Assembly approved a year-long tax holiday on gun safes and gun safety devices that will expire on June 30.

However, a pair of bills would make the sales tax holiday permanent while another set of bills would extend the tax break through June 30, 2023.

A “gun safe” is defined by the state as “a locking container or other enclosure equipped with a padlock, key lock, combination lock, or other locking device that is designed and intended for the secure storage of one (1) or more firearms.”

A “gun safety device” is defined as “any integral device to be equipped or installed on a firearm that permits a user to program the firearm to operate only for specified persons designated by the user through computerized locking devices or other means integral to and permanently part of the firearm.”

Both sets of bills are currently before committees for further review.