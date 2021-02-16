TN bills raise questions about expanding electronic government meeting abilities post-pandemic

(WJHL) – The COIVD-19 pandemic drastically changed how governing bodies conduct meetings. In Tennessee, these boards have been able to meet electronically under an Executive Order by Gov. Bill Lee. But what happens once the pandemic is over?

Deborah Fisher, executive director of the Tennessee Coalition for Open Government (TCOG), is keeping a close eye on several bills moving through the state legislature. The group believes multiple bills filed this session would expand governing bodies’ ability to meet electronically outside of Open Meetings Act rules.

“We want to make sure that the bills progress in a way – if they progress – that doesn’t hurt public access,” said Fisher.

COVID-19 moved many local government meetings online to limit in-person attendance. Livestream, camera, and audio quality have varied when recording these meetings for virtual audiences.

“Some have gone really well. Some have not gone really well. Sometimes the public can’t hear, they can’t see. They can’t interact with their commissioner,” said Fisher.

One bill TCOG is tracking would allow members of county legislative boards to electronically appear at meetings if away due to work, family or medical emergencies, or military service.

The bill’s sponsor, Sen. Richard Briggs (R-Knox County), says issues can arise if elected officials can’t be counted at meetings due to not being physically present.

“His constituents, basically, are disenfranchised. They don’t have a voice in how laws are passed, and how things that could affect their districts are done,” said Briggs.

Briggs said the bill could be adjusted to apply to school boards and city councils as well.

“There’s good things that can come out of bad situations. Probably the COVID crisis has accelerated maybe five years, maybe even ten years, what we’re doing with meetings. The necessity [has] caused us to move forward in how we use the technology available to us,” he said.

Several limitations are written into the bill – including only allowing commissioners to participate electronically twice a year. Briggs says counties don’t have to adopt the policy either.

“The elected bodies are not required to do this. We’re just giving them state authorization to do that,” he said.

But with the other bills TCOG says would expand electronic participation at meetings, Fisher says there’s a need for a consistent standard of quality for all types of boards.

“That have to do with audibility, that address a lot of the issues that we’ve seen. We do think it needs a comprehensive look,” she said.

Fisher sees many of the bills TCOG is watching as fluid.

“I fully expect for there to be a lot of amendments, or discussions about these, and lawmakers very likely could offer amendments to address some concerns,” she said. “We certainly think if anyone in the public is interested in public meetings of their local governing bodies, whether it be a school board, or county commission, or public utility board, then now is the time to call the members of that board and let them know what they think.”