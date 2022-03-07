NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — State lawmakers passed a bill that would let drivers remove points added to their driving records from a speeding ticket if they complete a defensive driving course.

Like many states, Tennessee has a system where points are accumulated on a person’s driving record for traffic violations and crashes. If a certain number of points is reached, a person’s driver’s license can be suspended.

Currently, according to the Tennessee Department of Safety, adult drivers who accumulate 12 or more points over a year are sent a notice of proposed suspension and given the opportunity to attend an administrative hearing. The department says that, in most cases, the driver is given the chance to attend a defensive driving class to avoid having their license suspended or have the suspension time reduced.

The General Assembly on Monday passed legislation to let drivers convicted of speeding remove up to five points from their record if they complete a state-approved driving course within 90 days. However, this could only be applied to one speeding offense and only once every four years.

The bill passed the House and Senate with near-unanimous support. It now heads to the governor’s desk.