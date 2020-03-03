TN Attorney General warns against scams after EF-3 tornado leaves path of destruction in Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – In the wake of the severe storms that wreaked havoc across Tennessee on Tuesday, the state’s attorney general is warning Tennesseans to be sure only legitimate businesses and charities receive funds.

“These storms have devastated the lives and hopes of many. Our communities will step up and help. In fact, they are already doing so,” said Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III in a release. “Unfortunately, these events also attract opportunists who may appear willing to help but really just want to take advantage of the situation and make some quick money without delivering any products or services.”

The release says the Tennessee Attorney General’s Office advises the following:

Be wary of any numbers that come from out of the state

Do not fall for high-pressure sales tactics that rely on urgency

If hiring a contractor, verify proper licensing by clicking here.

Tennesseans are warned to be on the lookout for charity fraud, which may appear to be trying to get donations for tornado victims but actually just result in a scammer pocketing the money.

Charity fraud is most common over the phone, but emails, text messages and fake websites and accounts can also be dangerous.

When staying alert for charity scams, people should be wary of the following:

“Copy-cat” names that sound like real, reputable charities

Cash-only donations. Checks made payable to charitable organizations, not individuals are encouraged.

Callers who do not disclosed the mission of the organization or the plan for the funds donated.

Lack of proof that the donation is tax-deductible

Anyone making donations over the internet should be sure the website belongs to the actual charity and that the website is secure, meaning the web address begins with “https:” and offers credit card protection.

For more tips, click here.