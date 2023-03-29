NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Fourteen minutes. That’s the amount of time between the first 911 call about a shooting at The Covenant School was made and when Metro police officers killed the shooter, later identified as 28-year-old Audrey Hale.

In that small window of time, six people were killed by Hale, including three 9-year-old children and three staff members, according to the timeline of events from Metro Police.

Evelyn Diekhaus, William Kinney and Hallie Scruggs, all age 9, and Mike Hill, 61, Cynthia Peak, 61, and Dr. Katherine Koonce, 60 were killed by Audrey Hale after Hale shot through a side entrance door in the late morning hours.

Nashville School Shooting: Timeline

Around 9:30 a.m. | Metro police say Hale left their home on Brightwood Avenue with a red bag. Police say Hale had a conversation with their mother before leaving.

9:46 a.m. | License plate readers spotted the 28-year-old’s car on Harding Pike and Enquirer Avenue.

9:48 a.m. | Another LPR in Belle Meade captured Hale driving East on Harding Place and Lynnwood Boulevard.

9:53 a.m. | Surveillance footage from the school released to the public shows Hale driving a Honda Fit to the school around 9:53 a.m., according to the timestamp on the video.

10:10 a.m. | The timestamp on the footage shows Hale breaking the glass doors with gunfire at around 10:10 a.m.

10:13 a.m. | Police said the first call came into 911 at 10:13 a.m., at which time officers were dispatched to the school.

Surveillance video from the school shows Hale, holding an assault-style rifle, traversing through the school and looking into multiple rooms around 10:20 a.m.

10:24 a.m. | According to Metro Police Chief John Drake, by 10:24 a.m., officers were on the scene engaged with Hale.

10:27 a.m. | Hale was shot and killed by two of the five-member team that arrived on scene first.

Metro Police later identified those officers as Rex. Englebert, a four-year MNPD veteran, and Michael Collazo, a nine-year MNPD veteran.

“We would never wait to make entry and to go in and to stop a threat, especially when it deals with our children,” Drake said during one press conference.

He also commended the actions of Englebert, Callazo and the entire five-man team who responded and took down the shooter.

According to Drake, both officers are home trying to decompress and make sense of the whole situation.