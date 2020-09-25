Time Life releases 35+ hours of Dolly Parton in new DVD box set

FILE – In this Feb. 10, 2019 file photo, Dolly Parton arrives at the 61st annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The CMAs announced Monday, August 19, 2019 that “special guest hosts” Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire will join Carrie Underwood during the Nov. 13 event. The organization says the show will celebrate “legendary women in Country Music throughout the ceremony.” (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tumble outta bed and stumble to the kitchen, pour yourself a cup of ambition, and then crawl over to the couch to watch over 35 hours of Dolly!

Tennessee native Dolly Parton announced Friday that she is partnering with multimedia company Time Life to release a deluxe 19 DVD box set featuring “concerts, TV shows, interviews” and plenty of extras.

Parton said in a tweet that she was excited to partner with Time Life to showcase some of her “favorite moments over the years.”

“I can’t wait to share these precious memories with all of you,” said Parton.

For more information about the collection, visit TimeLife.com/DollyParton.