KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Department of Transportation is building anticipation for a snowy winter after they announced that voting has opened to name four snowplows from resident-submitted names.
Back in November, sister station WATE reported that TDOT was accepting names suggestions for their snowplows. On December 13, TDOT spokesperson Mark Nagi shared that voting had opened for residents to choose from some of the best names submitted.
These names include:
- Big Leplowski
- Big Orange
- BoomBoomPlow
- Brinestone Plowboy
- Darth Blader
- Don’t flurry, be happy
- Freeze Slick Mafia
- Gatlinbrr
- Graceland Growler
- Grit & Brine
- King Henry
- Melton John
- MilkNBread
- Nashville Plowdators
- No More, Mr. Ice Guy!
- Reba McEnplower
- Rhinestone Plowboy
- Sleetwood Mac
- Snowlene
- Snowletta Lynn
- Sweet Child O’ Brine
- Tennessee VolunCLEAR
- Thaw Enforcement
- Tim McThaw
- You’re Welcome
In early January, the newly named snowplows will be announced, with each region of the state receiving one of the names to be displayed on a snowplow.
“Vote for your favorite Snowplow name.” TDOT’s website reads. “Voting ends Friday, December 30 at 4:30 p.m. The top four names with the most votes will be displayed on four different snowplows – one in each region. The winners will be announced in early January.”
To vote for your favorite snowplow name, click here!