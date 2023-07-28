KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Country music great Tim McGraw is coming to Knoxville for his upcoming North American tour. The tour will also stop in Nashville, Chicago and Tampa.

McGraw announced his 2024 Standing Room Only Tour earlier this week during a fans-only sneak preview concert at LA’s famed The Whisky a Go Go nightclub on the Sunset Strip, according to a release from Thompson-Boling Arena. The tour will hit arenas across more than 30 cities starting on March 14, 2024. Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter and former Dollywood performer Carly Pearce will be joining McGraw for the tour.

McGraw will play Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville on April 26, 2024. Tickets for the tour will be on sale starting August 4 at 10 a.m. To learn more about tickets and VIP packages, visit www.timmcgraw.com.

“I always want to deliver the best possible concert I can for the fans,” said McGraw. “We’ve got some really special plans to make this the biggest and the best tour we’ve ever done.”

Ahead of the tour, McGraw will release his new album Standing Room Only on August 25. The album’s title track is currently in the top 15 on Country Radio.