Tiger Haven employee hospitalized after bite from tiger, sheriff’s office says

KINGSTON, Tenn. (WATE) – An employee at the Tiger Haven animal sanctuary was bitten by a tiger this morning, according to the Roane County Sheriff’s Office.

The female employee was taken by ambulance to a UT Medical Center in Knoxville. No other details were immediately available.

Tiger Haven is a nonprofit animal sanctuary that has been in operation since 1991. Tiger Haven is located about 30 miles southwest of Knoxville in Kingston. The 80-acre property is home to 270 tigers, lions and various cats.

We’ve reached out to Tiger Haven but have not yet heard back.

“We are aware of the situation and it is currently under investigation. The victim has been taken to UT Medical Center. We have no further comment at this time.” Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency

