Tickets to Garth Brooks concert at Neyland to go back on sale Thursday at 10 a.m.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – After demand shut down ticket sales to Garth Brooks’ concert at Neyland Stadium, tickets will go back on sale Thursday.
The tickets will be back on sale starting at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 19.
Tickets will be available through the following outlets:
- Visit Ticketmaster’s page for the event.
- Call the Garth Brooks Line at Ticketmaster – 1-877-654-2784
- Use the Ticketmaster app on your mobile device
All-inclusive tickets are priced at $94.95.
There is an 8-ticket limit per user.
Ticketmaster’s website was flooded on Friday after the “overwhelming demand” prompted them to shut down sales and add additional seating.