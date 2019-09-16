Tickets to Garth Brooks concert at Neyland to go back on sale Thursday at 10 a.m.

Tennessee

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – After demand shut down ticket sales to Garth Brooks’ concert at Neyland Stadium, tickets will go back on sale Thursday.

The tickets will be back on sale starting at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 19.

Tickets will be available through the following outlets:

All-inclusive tickets are priced at $94.95.

There is an 8-ticket limit per user.

Ticketmaster’s website was flooded on Friday after the “overwhelming demand” prompted them to shut down sales and add additional seating.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss