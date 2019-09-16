Tickets to Garth Brooks concert at Neyland to go back on sale Thursday at 10 a.m.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – After demand shut down ticket sales to Garth Brooks’ concert at Neyland Stadium, tickets will go back on sale Thursday.

The tickets will be back on sale starting at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 19.

Tickets will be available through the following outlets:

Visit Ticketmaster’s page for the event.

Call the Garth Brooks Line at Ticketmaster – 1-877-654-2784

Use the Ticketmaster app on your mobile device

All-inclusive tickets are priced at $94.95.

There is an 8-ticket limit per user.

Ticketmaster’s website was flooded on Friday after the “overwhelming demand” prompted them to shut down sales and add additional seating.