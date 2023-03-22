NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A bill targeting predatory practices of ticket resellers sailed through a key Senate committee in the Tennessee General Assembly Monday, while another measure focused on ticket fees was killed for the year.

HB1231 by Nashville Democrat Rep. Caleb Hemmer would require all ticket resellers like SeatGeek or Ticketmaster to provide all relevant information on a ticket price to consumers on the front end of ticket sales rather than the end as well as prohibit ticket resale companies from holding back more than 45% of tickets for pre-sale events for credit card partners or anyone else.

Any violations of this bill would then constitute a violation of the Tennessee Consumer Protection Act of 1977.

If passed, the bill would go into effect July 1.

“I’m excited to see the growing momentum around ticket reform in Tennessee,” Hemmer said in a statement to News 2. “As this issue plays our across the country, we are aiming to protect the live music experience for our state’s fans, artists and venues.

“Increasing transparency in ticket sales ensures that consumers see the complete picture when buying tickets and aren’t surprised with exuberant fees at the end of a stressful ticket-buying process. The first price a consumer sees when they select a ticket for purchase should be the final price a consumer pays—no surprises during check-out.”

A related bill by Rep. Bo Mitchell, also a Nashville Democrat, was taken off notice in a House subcommittee and sent to the General Subcommittee in the Senate, effectively killing it for this year. Mitchell’s bill would have prohibited a ticket vendor from charging more than 15% of the face value of a ticket in fees and contained similar language on relevant costs.

Hemmer’s bill is set for the Commerce Committee after clearing the Senate Commerce and Labor Committee on Monday.