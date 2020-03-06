Three TN counties to receive federal aid following deadly tornadoes

Seth Wells and Danielle Theophile’s home in Cookeville, Tennessee, (between Nashville and Knoxville) was destroyed in a tornado that ripped through in the early hours of March 3, 2020. (Courtesy)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Federal assistance is coming to three Tennessee counties with major disaster declarations after Tuesday’s deadly tornadoes.

Gov. Bill Lee announced Thursday that Davidson, Wilson, and Putnam counties will receive federal aid through an expedited Major Disaster Declaration as a result of the deadly tornadoes and severe weather.

Through the Major Disaster Declaration, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will provide both its Individual Assistance (IA) and Public Assistance (PA) programs in three declared counties: Davidson, Putnam, and Wilson.

Individuals in the declared counties who may be eligible for FEMA’s IA program can begin the application process at www.disasterassistance.gov. FEMA also provides a Disaster Assistance Helpline, 1-800-621-3362 or TTY 1-800-462-7585, to help individuals with questions about the application process, including how to apply.

“Local, state, and federal emergency officials and responders have worked tirelessly in a coordinated manner provide help and relief to our counties and communities,” Gov. Lee said. “The myriad stories of Tennesseans who experienced this tragedy have been inspiring and heartbreaking, and my hope is some healing can now begin and we can be on our way to rebuilding our lives and communities.”

The National Weather Service confirmed two tornadoes impacted Tennessee on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. The first, an EF-3 with 165 mph winds, tracked through Metro Nashville into Wilson County. The second, an EF-4 tornado, severely impacted Putnam County.

The tornadoes and severe storms caused 24 weather-related fatalities, damaged or destroyed five public schools, left 101,521 residents without power and closed state government offices.

Tennessee remains in a State of Emergency and the State Emergency Operations Center in Nashville continues to operate in support of the ongoing disaster response.

President Trump is expected to visit the storm-impacted areas on Friday.

