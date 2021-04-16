Three officers involved in Austin-East shooting support release of bodycam footage

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Three of the four Knoxville Police officers placed on administrative leave following the fatal shooting at Austin-East Magnet High School released a statement expressing support for the release of body camera video from the incident.

Lt. Stanley Cash, officer Jonathan Clabough and officer Brian Baldwin released a statement Friday through their legal representation supporting the release of body camera footage documenting the altercation that lead to the shooting death of 17-year-old Anthony Thompson Jr.

“In an effort to accurately inform the public, all three officers fully support the release of all unedited body camera footage related to this incident,” the statement said. “As Mayor (Indya) Kincannon has publicly expressed, she, along with these officers, agree that the public interest is best served by the immediate release of these videos.”

The statement followed the announcement from KPD Chief Eve Thomas that she supported the release of the relevant body camera footage.

Knox County District Attorney General Charme Allen said Thursday body camera video recorded during Monday’s officer-involved fatal shooting at Austin-East Magnet High School will be released at an appropriate time.

Earlier this week, Mayor Kincannon had asked Allen to release the body camera video but was denied that request.

Anthony J. Thompson Jr, 17, died Monday after he being shot in a confrontation with Knoxville Police officers inside a bathroom at Austin-East Magnet High School. Police say Thompson, who was armed, was inside a bathroom and did not come out when asked. Police entered the bathroom, where there was a struggle. An investigation into the shooting by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is ongoing.

Officer Adam Willson, a school resource officer at Austin-East Magnet High School, sustained a gunshot wound during the confrontation. A preliminary investigation by the TBI indicated the bullet that struck him was not fired from Thompson’s gun.

A KPD spokesperson said Thursday that Willson is remaining hospitalized as he recovers from the gunshot wound.