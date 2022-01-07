Three dead in Blount County house fire

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A house fire has claimed the lives of three people Friday morning, according to the Blount County Sheriff’s Office. It happened in the 4800 block of Sevierville Road/U.S. Highway 411, about halfway between Seymour and Maryville.

Sheriff James Lee Berrong said the Blount County firefighters responded to the scene around 7:15 a.m. on Jan. 7. Firefighters were on the scene in less than five minutes after the call was dispatched and found a home fully engulfed in flames, Berrong said.

Firefighters found three victims inside who were taken by ambulance to the hospital. All three died as a result of their injuries.

The identities of the victims are not being released pending notification of next of kin and autopsies that will be performed at the Knox County Regional Forensic Center. Members of the Blount County Fire Investigation Response Team are working to determine the cause and origin of the blaze.

Fourteen firefighters and eight fire trucks responded to the call.