Threats and attempted arson reported by girlfriend’s family after Austin-East shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Police reports show the family of Anthony Thompson Jr’s girlfriend has faced an attempted arson and intimidation in the weeks since the 17-year-old died in an officer-involved shooting inside Austin-East Magnet High School on April 12.

Regina Perkins, the mother of Thompson’s girlfriend, has reported to police that her family is facing threats online, and reported an arson attempt at their home.

On April 25, records show Knoxville Police were called to the home after a neighbor noticed a fire on the porch of the Perkins home. A Ring doorbell camera captured images of a person placing a gas can on the porch. Knoxville Fire Department arson investigators are working that case.

According to evidence presented by Knox County District Attorney Charme Allen, on the day of the shooting Perkins reported Thompson to police for being abusive toward her daughter. Perkins said she was trying to protect her daughter.

When DA Allen presented evidence on April 21, bodycam video was showed that included Perkins and her home when officers were following up on the report she made regarding the abuse between her daughter and Thompson.

The reports show police are investigating a number of threats had been made against Perkins and her family on social media.