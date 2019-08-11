UPDATE: Both drivers injured, taken to hospitals after crash near I-81/I-40 interchange in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – UPDATE: The crash on I-81 in Jefferson County Saturday night led to multiple injuries.

According to a crash report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, two vehicles were traveling south on I-81 in the right lane when the driver of Chrysler PT Cruiser rear-ended a GMC Sierra.

The GMC skidded into the left lane then the median. The GMC then rolled over multiple times and eventually rested in the median on its driver’s side.

The GMC had three passengers in it.

The Chrysler drove a little further down the right lane before coming to rest on the shoulder.

The crash occurred around 8:50 p.m. near the 1 Mile Marker.

The driver of the GMC was airlifted to the University of Tennessee Medical Center because of injuries.

The driver of the Chrysler was also injured and taken to Morristown Hamblen Healthcare System.

There is no word yet on any injuries of the passengers.

The THP is still investigating, and no comment on charges related to the crash are available yet.

PREVIOUS STORY

The Tennessee Highway Patrol confirms they’re working a crash near the Interstate 81 and Interstate 40 interchange in Jefferson County.

According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation – the crash happened on I-81 southbound at MM 1 around 9:30 p.m.

A News Channel 11 producer on scene says there are two medical helicopters and several ambulances.

Northbound lanes are closed.

Southbound lanes don’t have any delays.

The crash is expected to be cleared by 10:30 p.m.

We’re awaiting further information from THP.

This is a developing story. Stay with WJHL.com for updates.