THP trooper’s vehicle struck in I-75 crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A crash on southbound Interstate 75 near mile marker 79 Monday resulted in minor injuries and a precautionary trip to the hospital for one Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper.

According to THP, the trooper was sitting right of the shoulder, partially in grassy area, when a vehicle lost control, striking the trooper’s patrol unit.

The crash resulted in minor injuries to the trooper who was taken to a hospital as a precaution, officials said Monday evening.

No information has been released concerning the other driver or occupants.

Traffic was backed up for hours in the southbound lanes of I-75 near mile marker 79, which is not far from the I-75 and I-40 split.

The investigation is ongoing.