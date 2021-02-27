THP trooper charged in excessive force investigation

A Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper is facing assault charges after being accused of using excessive force during a November 2020 arrest. PHOTO: TBI

THP reported the incident to 19th District Attorney General John Carney on December 2. Carney requested a TBI investigation looking into the trooper’s actions.

TBI agents found that Trooper Sammy Allen choked an arrestee at the Robertson County Jail twice and punched him in the groin once while he was handcuffed and restrained. The man had been arrested after he fled from troopers trying to pull him over for speeding.

On Wednesday, Trooper Allen was charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of assault.

Friday evening, the Davidson County man surrendered to authorities at the Robertson County Jail. He was booked and released after posting a $15,000 bond.