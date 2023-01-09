FALL BRANCH, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) released an activity report for the holidays, showing that troopers the Tri-Cities’ district netted hundreds of infractions as drivers rung in the new year.

You can find a full breakdown below:

THP compiled the dates of Dec. 30 through Jan. 2 for the document.

According to the report, District 5 (Fall Branch) was a speeding hotspot compared to the rest of the state. The region’s 304 speeding infractions beat the runner-up Lawrenceburg by over 100 incidents.

A total of 18 sobriety checkpoints throughout the district led to 13 drug possession charges, 15 vehicle searches, six misdemeanor DUI charges and two open container law violations.

District 5 detected dozens of license violations across five checkpoints with most classified as drivers being discovered without a license.

THP’s Fall Branch district had the second highest number of enforcement contacts throughout the holiday, meaning troopers interacted with 818 drivers. Troopers also conducted 65 motorist assist calls during the reported period.

During the holidays, THP conducted eight school safety checks in which troopers inspected the outside of education buildings in the district.

From Dec. 30 to Jan. 3, THP reported nine fatal crashes in the state of Tennessee. Of those, only one was considered alcohol-related. Compared to last year’s total of 12, THP saw a 25% decrease in fatalities.

Each crash reported by THP was a single-vehicle crash, and five of the people killed were occupants of a vehicle. Four of those occupants were not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. Four pedestrians were killed over the reporting period.

Davidson County tied with Shelby County in terms of fatal crashes (3). Saturday and Sunday saw four crashes each, while Friday, Dec. 30, saw only one. No fatal crashes were reported within the Tri-Cities.