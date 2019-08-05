THP places 8th in best-looking cruiser contest

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Highway Patrol placed 8th in a nationwide “best-looking cruiser” contest.

Nearly 400,000 people voted in the 2019 America’s Best-Looking Cruiser contest by the American Association of State Troopers.

The Nebraska State Patrol won this year’s contest and will be featured on the cover of the “2020 America’s Best Looking Cruiser Calendar”.

Here are the top 13 agencies: