THP places 8th in best-looking cruiser contest

Tennessee

(THP)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Highway Patrol placed 8th in a nationwide “best-looking cruiser” contest.

Nearly 400,000 people voted in the 2019 America’s Best-Looking Cruiser contest by the American Association of State Troopers.

The Nebraska State Patrol won this year’s contest and will be featured on the cover of the “2020 America’s Best Looking Cruiser Calendar”.

Here are the top 13 agencies:

  1. Nebraska State Patrol
  2. Michigan State Police
  3. New Hampshire State Police
  4. Kentucky State Police
  5. West Virginia State Police
  6. Ohio State Highway Patrol
  7. North Carolina State Highway Patrol
  8. Tennessee Highway Patrol
  9. Florida Highway Patrol
  10. Missouri State Highway Patrol
  11. Mississippi Highway Patrol
  12. California Highway Patrol
  13. Minnesota State Patrol

