THP locates stolen trailers loaded with pre-packaged meals for hurricane relief efforts

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee Highway Patrol officials said they located two stolen commercial vehicle trailers that were loaded with pre-packaged meals for hurricane relief efforts.

THP officials said they found the stolen trailers on Aug. 30. They were originally bound for hurricane relief efforts in Louisiana. They contained more than $450,000 dollars worth of Meals Ready to Eat (MRE).

THP officials said they located the first stolen trailer off I-81 in Jefferson County. They said the trailer belonged to Conley Trucking Company out of South Carolina. THP also found the driver, Antonio Eaddy, of North Carolina. The investigation revealed that the VIN plate was taken off the trailer, and a secondary VIN was found. THP said this confirmed that the trailer was listed in the National Crime Information Center as stolen.

The THP Criminal Investigation Division (CID) then arrived to the scene. CID officials said they discovered the cargo belonged to Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). It contained more than 30,000 meals for hurricane relief efforts in Louisiana. That load was valued at more than $200,000 dollars.

In addition, a second stolen commercial box trailer was found at a Pilot Travel Center off I-40 in Cumberland County.

THP troopers confirmed this commercial box trailer was stolen from Florence County, South Carolina and the driver of that vehicle hasn’t been located at this time.

Eaddy was arrested and charged with a Class A Felony theft over $250,000, driving on a suspended license and criminal impersonation.

THP officials said the investigation is ongoing.