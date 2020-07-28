THP: Fatality crashes on the rise in Tennessee

TENNESSEE (WATE) — Fatality crashes are on the rise as drivers get back out on the roads, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

So far in 2020, 609 people have died on Tennessee roads. That’s compared to 605 people during the same amount of time last year.

That number is going slightly up, despite the COVID-19 pandemic keeping more people at home.

THP is reminding drivers to always wear your seatbelt and not to drive distracted; saying that only you control how you drive.

