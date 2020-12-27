THP asking for public’s help after fatal hit-and-run crash in Knox County on Christmas Eve

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Highway Patrol is asking for the public’s following a fatal hit-and-run crash in Knox County from Christmas Eve.

According to THP, the crash happened on Thursday, Dec. 24, on State Route 131 near Maynardville Pike in Knox County, and the crash involved a pedestrian. A news release said troopers were dispatched to the area just before 7:20 p.m.

Witnesses reportedly told authorities the vehicle was a white pickup truck, possibly a Ford F-150.

If you have any information that will help investigators, please contact the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Knoxville District Regional Dispatch Center at (865) 544-3380, option 2, attention Trooper Grant Gouldie.