THP: 3-year-old ‘possibly struck’ by vehicle in Sevier County

Tennessee

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A 3-year-old Sevierville child is recovering Friday after possibly being hit by a vehicle that left them lying in a ditch in Sevier County on Thursday afternoon, according to investigators.

A preliminary report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol states that on Thursday, Dec. 2 around 2:40 p.m., the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office received a call that a child had possibly been struck by a vehicle along Zion Hill Road in Sevierville; arriving deputies saw that the 3-year-old had a laceration to the back of their head and was lying in a roadside ditch.

The child was taken to East Tennessee Children’s Hospital in Knoxville for treatment.

The report also states based on testimony from a witness and the child, a vehicle described as a silver pickup truck, had possibly struck the child and fled the scene. THP says the investigation is ongoing.

