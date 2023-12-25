NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – You won’t have to travel too far to experience a winter wonderland this holiday season.

According to a study by photo book brand Mixbook, one of the most “Christmassy” towns in the country is in Tennessee.

Emerging in the top spot was no other than Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. Mixbook found that the East Tennessee town embraces the holiday spirit with its Appalachian warmth and festive allure.

“During the holiday season, this picturesque town transforms into a winter wonderland, draped in millions of twinkling lights and festive decorations,” wrote Mixbook.

The town nestled in the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains is also the home of Dollywood, which is Dolly Parton’s theme park known for its spectacular holiday celebrations.

In fact, the theme park’s award-winning Smoky Mountain Christmas festival has been named America’s best Christmas event for more than a decade.

The show includes more than 6 million twinkling lights and dozens of towering Christmas trees that add a cheerful shimmer to rides and attractions like the new Big Bear Mountain.

This year’s Christmas event will run until Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, according to Dollywood Parks and Resort.

Mixbook surveyed 3,000 families to discover which destinations sparked the most Christmas joy.

