MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A suspect in connection with the murder of rapper Young Dolph is now wanted in Memphis, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

U.S. Marshals arrested Shundale Barnett along with accused killer Justin Johnson on Jan. 11 in Indiana. Barnett was a passenger in the vehicle driven with Johnson when he was captured.

Barnett was charged with being an accessory to a role in helping Johnson flee from Memphis, officials said.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service, Barnett also faced charges of criminal attempt to commit first-degree murder and theft of property.

He was held in Indiana and was supposed to be extradited to Memphis with Johnson but officials say he did not. He is now wanted by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

Nexstar station WREG is still working to learn why Barnett was not extradited to Memphis and if he was released from custody in Indiana at some point.

Johnson was extradited to Memphis from Indiana and appeared in court in January along with Cornelius Smith.

Smith was the first suspect to be arrested in the rapper’s murder. He was charged with auto theft involving the white Mercedes allegedly used as a getaway car in the shooting.

If you have any information regarding Barnett’s whereabout, please call 901-528-CASH.